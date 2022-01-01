Go
Toast

Dubliner

Come on in and enjoy!

435 Plaza Real • $$

Avg 4.2 (758 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

435 Plaza Real

Boca Raton FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sloan's Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Subculture Boca Raton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Locale

No reviews yet

New American with a Latin Flair!
Our mission is to serve extraordinary products in a unique place with passion and personality in order to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Strikes Cigar Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston