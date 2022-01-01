Dubuque American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Dubuque
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
299 Main St, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|FIsh and Chips
|$14.00
A half pound of Atlantic haddock battered and fried to golden brown. Paired with fries, house made coleslaw and a side of tarter sauce.
|Portabella Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.00
Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
PIZZA • PASTA
L.May Eatery
1072 Main Street, Dubuque
|Popular items
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD (Gluten Free)
|$6.00
leafy greens ∙ cherry tomatoes ∙ radish ∙ toasted almond ∙ house made croutons ∙ roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette ∙ parmesan (Gluten Free)
|CRABBY SHRIMP (Gluten Free)
|$28.00
chef’s lighter twist on “oscar style” ∙ sauteéd crab & jumbo shrimp ∙ asparagus & shallots ∙ white wine lemon tarragon sauce ∙ lemony risotto 28
|ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP (Vegetarian)
|$12.00
with toasted pita (Vegetarian)
SALADS
Rock Salad
3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque
|Popular items
|Strawberry Fields Forever
|$9.50
Organic Spring Greens and Spinach topped with Sliced Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Slivered Almonds, and Pickled Red Onion. (Grilled Chicken Optional for +$3) Suggested Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
|Lola
|$13.50
Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice topped with Corn, Tomatoes, Fresh
Avocado, Chickpeas, Lean Grilled Chicken, and Crunchy Sunflower Seeds.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Ranch
|Buffalo Soldier
|$13.50
Organic Quinoa, Brown Rice, and Spinach topped with Carrots, Celery,
Green Onion, Lean Grilled Chicken, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. 13.50
Suggested Dressing: Buffalo Ranch