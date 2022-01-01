Dubuque American restaurants you'll love

Dubuque restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Dubuque

Barrel House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

299 Main St, Dubuque

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
Popular items
Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
FIsh and Chips$14.00
A half pound of Atlantic haddock battered and fried to golden brown. Paired with fries, house made coleslaw and a side of tarter sauce.
Portabella Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
L.May Eatery image

PIZZA • PASTA

L.May Eatery

1072 Main Street, Dubuque

Avg 4.6 (1778 reviews)
Popular items
SIDE HOUSE SALAD (Gluten Free)$6.00
leafy greens ∙ cherry tomatoes ∙ radish ∙ toasted almond ∙ house made croutons ∙ roasted garlic parmesan vinaigrette ∙ parmesan (Gluten Free)
CRABBY SHRIMP (Gluten Free)$28.00
chef’s lighter twist on “oscar style” ∙ sauteéd crab & jumbo shrimp ∙ asparagus & shallots ∙ white wine lemon tarragon sauce ∙ lemony risotto 28
ARTICHOKE & SPINACH DIP (Vegetarian)$12.00
with toasted pita (Vegetarian)
Rock Salad image

SALADS

Rock Salad

3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Popular items
Strawberry Fields Forever$9.50
Organic Spring Greens and Spinach topped with Sliced Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Slivered Almonds, and Pickled Red Onion. (Grilled Chicken Optional for +$3) Suggested Dressing: Raspberry Vinaigrette
Lola$13.50
Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice topped with Corn, Tomatoes, Fresh
Avocado, Chickpeas, Lean Grilled Chicken, and Crunchy Sunflower Seeds.
Suggested Dressing: Sriracha Ranch
Buffalo Soldier$13.50
Organic Quinoa, Brown Rice, and Spinach topped with Carrots, Celery,
Green Onion, Lean Grilled Chicken, and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. 13.50
Suggested Dressing: Buffalo Ranch
