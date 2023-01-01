Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Dubuque
/
Dubuque
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Dubuque restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
342 Main Street, Dubuque
No reviews yet
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
More about The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
1298 Main Street, Dubuque
No reviews yet
Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
More about Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Dubuque
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Brulee
Curry
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
Salmon
Tiramisu
More near Dubuque to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Sterling
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(143 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston