Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Dubuque

Go
Dubuque restaurants
Toast

Dubuque restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

342 Main Street, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Banner pic

 

Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge

1298 Main Street, Dubuque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Dubuque

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Brulee

Curry

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Salmon

Tiramisu

Map

More near Dubuque to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston