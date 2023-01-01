Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Dubuque
/
Dubuque
/
Coleslaw
Dubuque restaurants that serve coleslaw
Howling BBQ
1091 University Ave, Dubuque
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$2.99
Creamy coleslaw will help balance the flavors of the smoked meat. A classic to any BBQ meal.
More about Howling BBQ
Birds. Food Truck
955 Washington st, Dubuque
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$1.00
4oz House made creamy coleslaw
More about Birds. Food Truck
