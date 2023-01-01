Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Dubuque

Go
Dubuque restaurants
Toast

Dubuque restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Howling BBQ

1091 University Ave, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.99
Creamy coleslaw will help balance the flavors of the smoked meat. A classic to any BBQ meal.
More about Howling BBQ
Birds. Food Truck image

 

Birds. Food Truck

955 Washington st, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$1.00
4oz House made creamy coleslaw
More about Birds. Food Truck

