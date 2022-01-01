Curry in Dubuque

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pete's Thai Kitchen image

NOODLES

Pete's Thai Kitchen

609 East 22nd Street, Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
50 Pumpkin Curry$16.25
53 Yellow Curry$15.25
More about Pete's Thai Kitchen
THAI RED CURRY image

SUSHI • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Oolong Asian Cuisine - 145 W 11th St

145 W 11th St, Dubuque

Avg 4.3 (171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
THAI RED CURRY$14.25
Red curry sauce with sweet potato, baby corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom with a side of jasmine rice
THAI GREEN CURRY$14.25
Green curry sauce with sweet potato, baby corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom with a side of jasmine rice
CURRY FRENCH FRIES$11.25
Choice of red or green curry
Family-sized french fries topped with green onions, crispy shallots, and curry sauce
More about Oolong Asian Cuisine - 145 W 11th St

