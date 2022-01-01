Curry in Dubuque
Dubuque restaurants that serve curry
More about Pete's Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Pete's Thai Kitchen
609 East 22nd Street, Dubuque
|50 Pumpkin Curry
|$16.25
|53 Yellow Curry
|$15.25
More about Oolong Asian Cuisine - 145 W 11th St
SUSHI • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Oolong Asian Cuisine - 145 W 11th St
145 W 11th St, Dubuque
|THAI RED CURRY
|$14.25
Red curry sauce with sweet potato, baby corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom with a side of jasmine rice
|THAI GREEN CURRY
|$14.25
Green curry sauce with sweet potato, baby corn, bamboo shoots, broccoli, brussels sprouts, shiitake mushroom with a side of jasmine rice
|CURRY FRENCH FRIES
|$11.25
Choice of red or green curry
Family-sized french fries topped with green onions, crispy shallots, and curry sauce