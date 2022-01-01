Nachos in Dubuque
Dubuque restaurants that serve nachos
PIZZA • PASTA
L.May Eatery
1072 Main Street, Dubuque
|CHICKEN NACHOS
|$16.00
CHICKEN NACHOS tandoori locally sourced chicken ∙ olives ∙ feta cheese ∙ tahini yogurt ∙ pita chips 16
*please request GF toast points if required
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House
299 Main St, Dubuque
|Mr. Nacho
|$9.00
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.