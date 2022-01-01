Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Dubuque

Dubuque restaurants
Dubuque restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

L.May Eatery

1072 Main Street, Dubuque

Avg 4.6 (1778 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN NACHOS$16.00
CHICKEN NACHOS tandoori locally sourced chicken ∙ olives ∙ feta cheese ∙ tahini yogurt ∙ pita chips 16
*please request GF toast points if required
More about L.May Eatery
Mr. Nacho image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House

299 Main St, Dubuque

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mr. Nacho$9.00
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
More about Barrel House

