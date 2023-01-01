Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Dubuque
/
Dubuque
/
Tarts
Dubuque restaurants that serve tarts
The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
342 Main Street, Dubuque
No reviews yet
Apple Tart
$6.00
More about The Vault Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Brazen Open Kitchen
955 Washington St #101, Dubuque
No reviews yet
Key Lime Tart
$10.00
almond paste crust, lime curd, vanilla bean whip cream, key lime meringue
Contains almonds and coconut
More about Brazen Open Kitchen
