Tiramisu in Dubuque

Dubuque restaurants
Dubuque restaurants that serve tiramisu

Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge

1298 Main Street, Dubuque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.00
More about Mario's Italian Restaurant & Lounge
Brazen Open Kitchen

955 Washington St #101, Dubuque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu Panna Cotta$10.00
VEGAN, cashew custard, kahlua & espresso glaze, chocolate mousse, espresso mousse, chocolate cake & candied cashew crumble
contains almonds, coconut & cashews
More about Brazen Open Kitchen

