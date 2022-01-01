Go
Duck Duck Goose image
French
Bars & Lounges

Duck Duck Goose

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

929 Reviews

$$

814 S. Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore MD 21231

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Stuggy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bondhouse Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located on the corner of Aliceanna and Bond Streets, Bond House Kitchen serves as a perfect first impression of Fell’s Point. Our goal is to provide an environment where friends and family can share memorable moments.
Our chefs have curated an exquisite menu supporting local farms.

Papi's Fells Point

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Last Slyce

No reviews yet

Last Slyce at Broadway Market

Duck Duck Goose

orange star4.5 • 929 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston