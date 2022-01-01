Go
Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave.

Popular Items

Mushroom Tart$18.00
roasted and glazed wild mushrooms, camembert cheese
Frites with Curry Aïoli$7.00
Truffle Mac$7.00
Beet Salad$14.00
whipped labneh, toasted almonds
Bread Pudding$13.00
Honeynut Squash Risotto$20.00
goat cheese, pumpkin seed oil, pickled shallots, hazelnuts
Duck Confit$32.00
buttered potatoes, cherry jus
Steak Tartare$20.00
prime beef, dijon, egg yolk
Crispy Trout$35.00
brown butter, lemon
French Onion Soup$15.00
gruyere cheese, crostini

Location

Bethesda MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
