DUCK 'N SUM

Grab fine dining Asian Cuisine over the counter. We are located outside of CocoWalk on the corner of Virginia St & Florida Ave.

3015 Grand Ave

Popular Items

ROASTED DUCK$14.00
STEAMED BAOS WITH ROASTED DUCK, CORIANDER, CUCUMBER, CARROT, SESAME SEEDS WITH A SWEET HOISIN.
BAO CHICKA BAO BAO$12.00
STEAMED BAOS WITH 7 SPICE CRISPY CHICHEN, PICKLED PEAR, CABBAGE & RED CHILIES. SERVED WITH CHILI OIL.
GROVE CHOW FUN$18.00
MARINATED AMERICAN WAGYU TOSSED WITH GINGER, SPRING ONION, CARROT & RICE NOODLES.
GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY$8.00
STEAMED BOK CHOY TOSSED IN OUR GARLIC GINGER SAUCE, TOPPED WITH ROASTED NUTS.
PORK & BEANS$13.00
STEAMED BUNS WITH CHAR SIU PORK, SWEET RED BEAN, GINGER, SPRING ONION, TOPPED WITH SESAME SEEDS. HOISIN FOR DIPPING
PORK FRIED RICE$15.00
ROASTED CHAR SIU PORK SERVED OVER FRIED RICE WITH GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY & CHINESE TEA EGG.
PORK BELLY$13.00
STEAMED BAOS WITH ROASTED PORK BELLY, PICKLED CUCUMBER, CORIANDER & CABBAGE. SERVED WITH PICKLES.
SINGAPORE NOODLES$15.00
RICE NOODLES TOSSED WITH SPRING ONION, YELLOW PEPPER, CARROT, SNOW PEA & SHIITAKE MUSHROOM, PORK & PRAWN.
ROASTED DUCK FRIED RICE$23.00
ROASTED DUCK BREAST OVER FRIED RICE SERVED WITH GARLIC GINGER BOK CHOY & CHINESE TEA EGG.
Location

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
