Go
Toast

Duckies Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

100 Ashfield Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nothing
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$10.49
Crinkle Fries$2.99
Trad Wings$0.90
Loaded Fries$6.99
2 Hot Dogs$4.99
Duck Fries$2.49
Side Of Queso Cheese$1.99
Chicken Tenders$6.99
Beer Battered Cheese Balls$6.99
See full menu

Location

100 Ashfield Street

Piedmont WV

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Castiglias Italian Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DaVinci’s Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Pizza, Stromboli, Subs, Burgers, Wings, Salads, and more.

Beach Club

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Giuseppe's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston