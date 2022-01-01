Go
Toast

The Duck & The Peach

At The Duck & The Peach is a New American restaurant driven by seasonal ingredients.
Give a gift card to The Duck & The Peach, La Collina & The Wells! Cards are redeemable at all our restaurants.

300 7th Street SE • $$

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)

Popular Items

half roast chicken$28.00
green circle 1/2 roast chicken, herb pistou aioli for dipping!
gluten free, dairy free, soy free, egg free.
Rotisserie Chicken Dinner$80.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Chicken Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Branborg Pinot Noir, Poe Chardonnay, or Channing Daughters Ramato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
Choose 3 Flavors!$30.00
Mix and match our pint pluses or just order all the mocha chip!!
brussels sprouts$12.00
fenugreek, coriander, tahini dip.
dairy free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
our fryer is not gluten-free. fried items may contain gluten due to cross contamination.
Pot Roast Dinner$105.00
Let Duck & The Peach will take care of dinner. Our Pot Roast Dinner To-Go includes your choice of Vegetable Dish and Dessert, and:
2.5lb Pot Roast with red wine jus, carrots, & pearl onions
Simple Salad
Country Bread & Butter
Crispy Potatoes
Pair me with Leah Jorgensen Malbec, Françoise Bedel Et Fils Brut Champagne, or Martha Stoumen Rosato!
We'll pack it all up and have it ready to take home. Add some cocktails or wine for the grown ups.
brûléed dates$8.00
four dates stuffed with goat cheese, arbequina olive oil, topped with maldon sea salt...the best way to start or end your meal.
gluten free, soy free, egg free, vegetarian.
cinnamon roll 6-pack$24.00
6 cinnamon rolls freshly baked by Pastry Chef Rochelle. Just heat them up in the oven for a few minutes to enjoy them warm—plus, your whole house will smell AMAZING!
Super limited quantity available.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

300 7th Street SE

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Capitol Lounge

No reviews yet

No Politics. No Miller Lite.

Boxcar Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro Cacao

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Eat Brgz

No reviews yet

Handcrafted mix-in burgers accompanied with delicious sides and beverages (shakes, soft drinks, and beer).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston