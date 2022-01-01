Go
Ducks Restaurant

Our doors opened in 1995 as a Japanese curry and spaghetti. We've been made famous for our Katsu-don with many other traditional family favorites like tonkotsu ramen, pork or chicken cutlet curry, udon, cold soba, and tempura dishes.

1381 East Las Tunas Dr Suite 1&2

Popular Items

Fukujinzuke (Red pickled radish)$1.50
Katsu Don$14.95
Pork cutlet cooked with egg and sweet soy sauce over rice.
Oyako Don$14.95
Fried chicken cooked with egg and sweet soy sauce over rice.
Pork Cutlet$8.95
Tender and crispy pork cutlet with a side of tonkatsu sauce.
Beef Don$14.95
Tender shredded beef cooked with eggs and sweet soy sauce over rice.
Pork Cutlet$14.95
Tender and crispy pork cutlet.
Tonkotsu Ramen$11.95
Katsu Teishoku$14.95
Pork cutlet with a sude of tonkatsu sauce, served with salad and chicken soup.
Chicken Cutlet$14.95
Tender and crispy chicken cutlet.
Small Cabbage Salad$1.50
Small cabbage salad with house dressing.
Location

San Gabriel CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
