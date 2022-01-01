Ducks Bar & Grill

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge

No reviews yet

Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!

