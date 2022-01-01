Go
Ducks Bar & Grill

THE place to go for a great burger & a cold drink!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

213 N Lake Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$8.75
1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with american cheese.
Served with chips & pickles.
Chicken Strips Basket$10.00
Boneless breaded chicken tenders.
Served with homemade french fries and your choice of sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.50
1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with american cheese & bacon.
Served with chips & pickles.
Mushroom Swiss$9.50
1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on a homemade bun topped with swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.
Served with chips & pickles
Popcorn Chicken Basket$9.50
Boneless bite sized chicken fritters.
Served with homemade french fries and your choice of sauce.
Homemade Fries$4.00
Fresh cut to order.
House Fries$4.00
Thin cut steak fry.
Patty Melt$11.00
1/2 pound fresh hand-pattied burger served on toasted multi-grain bread topped with american & pepperjack cheese, french fried onions & bacon.
Served with chips & pickles
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Lightly battered mozzarella cheese sticks.
Served with marinara sauce.
Prime Rib Sandwich Basket$13.50
A local favorite, our fresh baked bread is toasted to perfection, piled high with shaved Prime Rib and a side of Au Jus (Homemade French Fries are included).
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Parking
Takeout

Location

213 N Lake Ave

Crandon WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
