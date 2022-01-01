Go
Dudley Cafe

Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St

Popular Items

BPS$10.95
Roasted turkey, avocado, artichoke spread, yellow cheddar, and lettuce on multigrain bread.
Latte
Nubian Fave$10.95
House Roasted chicken, pesto (nut-free), provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes on multigrain bread.
Madison Park$10.25
Tuna salad, arugula salad, garlic mayonnaise, on ciabatta bread.
Pacman$10.95
Pulled pork, Asian slaw, Chipotle mayo on brioche roll. 
Burrito
Ms Davis' Bowl$11.95
Dirty rice, barbacoa beef, papad, sauteed spinach with avocado slices
Cookie$2.60
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Roxbury's Deluxe$7.50
Location

Roxbury MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
