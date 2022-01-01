Dudleys
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
85 Orchard Street
New York City, NY 10002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
85 Orchard Street, New York City NY 10002
Nearby restaurants
Boulton & Watt
Come in and enjoy!
Nakamura Ramen
Ramen God Shiget Nakamura's ramen restaurant in the New York.
SakaMai
Come in and enjoy!
Prune
Come on in and enjoy!