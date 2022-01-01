Go
Dudleys

Tucked in the heart of the Lower East Side, Dudley’s is an Aussie-American café that beams good food and vibes.

85 Orchard Street

Popular Items

Dudleys Chicken Roll$16.00
Rotisserie chicken, coleslaw, mayo, chicken jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
L.T.O, american cheese, pickles,
special sauce, potato bun
Deli Whole Rotisserie Chicken (W/ Sides)$31.00
Whole Roasted Organic Rotisserie Chicken With Your Choice of 3 Sides
Big Brekkie$18.00
Two eggs any style, bacon, mushrooms, grilled haloumi, avocado, roast tomatoes, arugula, Bourke St Bakery sourdough
Cheeseburger$16.00
L.T.O, american cheese, pickles,
special sauce, potato bun
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
BLT$13.00
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough bread + avo
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Bronte Burger$16.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Location

85 Orchard Street

New York City NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
