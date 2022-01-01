due focacceria
due (doo-eh) your neighborhood eatery located in the lovely Mac Groveland / Highland nook of St. Paul.
Celebrating life around the table.
475 Fairview Ave S
Popular Items
Location
475 Fairview Ave S
St Paul MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Groveland Tap
A neighborhood beer and burger joint, the Groveland Tap is your home away from home! Order some wings, a Juicy Lucy, or some golden cheese curds and you'll understand why our family friendly dining room is always packed.
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
Luci Ancora
Located on Cleveland + Randolph Aves
#Pastaislove
Jamba
Jamba Juice