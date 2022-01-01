Go
due focacceria

due (doo-eh) your neighborhood eatery located in the lovely Mac Groveland / Highland nook of St. Paul.
Celebrating life around the table.

Popular Items

FOCACCIA ROUND$6.00
Our take-home focaccia round to enjoy with family and friends, traditional style with olive oil and sea salt.
Pro-Tip: Try our Extra Virgin Olive Oil or House-made Lemon Butter for dipping!
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$6.00
Fresh tomato soup made from san marzano, topped with whipped ricotta.
ROASTED BEET SALAD$9.00
Ricotta, sesame seeds, pickled vegetables, red onion vinaigrette.
THE DUET (SANDWICH & 1/2 SALAD OR SOUP COMBO)
Welcome the "duet". Choose your favorite street sandwich paired with your choice between the selection of a 1/2 house-made salads or soup.
ZUCCA CECI$11.25
Roasted butternut squash, red onion, green apple, dried cherries, nutmeg, sage (vegan)
SMOKED TURKEY$12.25
Street sandwich made with house-smoked turkey, romesco (contains nuts), greens, percorino romano.
PASTRAMI$14.00
Street sandwich served with house smoked pastrami, black garlic aioli, giardiniera.
PROSCUITTO$14.00
Street sandwich served with fresh mozzarella, tomato conserva, arugula, fresh basil.
CARNE$13.75
Street sandwich served with finocchina, hot coppa, mortadella, pecorino crema, artichoke pate.
HERBED HAM COTTO$12.00
We call this Italian street sandwich the Ham & Jam. Made with pistachios herby ham, fig jam, percorino romano.
Location

475 Fairview Ave S

St Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

