Duffs Famous Wings

Great Wings, Great Pizza, Great Burgers and More!

4545 Transit Rd.

Popular Items

30 Wings$40.99
16" New School$15.99
Traditional style pizza with red sauce, asiago and romano blend topped with shredded mozzarella.
Bleu Cheese$0.99
Chicken Fingers$12.49
Breaded chicken tenders served
with celery, carrots and Duff’s
blue cheese.
10 Wings$15.99
Small Fries$4.49
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
Large Fries$5.99
Deep fried, shoestring cut, unsalted slices of potato
5 Wings$9.49
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$11.99
Sliced chicken tenders tossed in your choice of Duff's sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with Duff's blue cheese.
Grilled chicken upon request
20 Wings$28.99
4545 Transit Rd.

Williamsville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
