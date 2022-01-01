Go
Duffy's Restaurant & Catering

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1004 W 8th AVE • $

Avg 4.4 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

BOTTLED WATER$1.99
CHIPS$1.85
TURKEY HILL$2.35
FRENCH FRIES$2.99
MIX IT UP TRAY$12.99
An assortment of our incredible wraps, deli sandwiches, and mini hoagies! All sandwiches are made with lettuce, tomato, and cheese *Turkey *Roast beef *Ham *Tuna Salad *Chicken Salad *Have a Vegan/Vegetarian? Let us know we can something just for them. Served on Assorted bread,hoagie Roll and Assorted wraps This includes: pickles, hot & sweet peppers, mayonnaise, potato chips and your choice of two from our homemade garden pasta salad, creamy coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, tossed, and Caesar salad.
DIET COKE$2.25
FRESH FRUIT SALAD$3.99
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips, american & Swiss cheese, croutons, tomato, cucumber, & hard boiled eggs. Served over mixed greens. Your choice dressing on the side.
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$9.49
CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AMERICAN CHEESE & HONEY MUSTARD. SERVED ON A WRAP OF YOUR CHOICE.
EGG, MEAT & CHEESE$4.99
One egg & American cheese & Breakfast meat . Served on your choice toast.
1004 W 8th AVE

KING OF PRUSSIA PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
