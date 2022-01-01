Duffy's Restaurant & Catering
We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Pick Up, & Delivery!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1004 W 8th AVE • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1004 W 8th AVE
KING OF PRUSSIA PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast @ First Quality
Z-Epicurean Feast
Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele
Morgan's Barbecue KOP
Smoked low & slow...born & raised in Brooklyn
Levante Brewing
Come in and enjoy!