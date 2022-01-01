Duffy's Restaurant & Catering

An assortment of our incredible wraps, deli sandwiches, and mini hoagies! All sandwiches are made with lettuce, tomato, and cheese *Turkey *Roast beef *Ham *Tuna Salad *Chicken Salad *Have a Vegan/Vegetarian? Let us know we can something just for them. Served on Assorted bread,hoagie Roll and Assorted wraps This includes: pickles, hot & sweet peppers, mayonnaise, potato chips and your choice of two from our homemade garden pasta salad, creamy coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni salad, tossed, and Caesar salad.

