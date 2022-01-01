Go
Duke’s Kauai

3610 Rice street

Popular Items

Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$36.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, basmati wheatberry rice, seasonal vegetables
Rocket Salad$13.00
Arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Duke's Nachos$16.00
Black beans, jalapenos, black olives, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese
Keiki Cheeseburger$11.50
1/4 lb. USDA choice beef, cheddar cheese
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, parmesan, lemon-anchovy dressing, garlic croutons
Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Lilikoi chili water, pickled cucumbers
Kimo's Original Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Slow Roasted Prime Rib$39.00
A cut of the finest double R ranch signature beef, mashed potatoes
Location

lihue HI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
