Go
Toast

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

Neighborhood restaurant and pub featuring gourmet comfort foods and sandwiches utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. Our bar features over 100 different craft brews and Belgian ales along with wines and award winning cocktails.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

110 N Main St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

Duke's Burger$18.00
Your choice of burger patty topped with chipotle bacon jam, Duke's mayo, white cheddar cheese and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.
Grain Bowl$17.00
Chickpeas, short grain brown rice, quinoa, lentils, & sweet potatoes topped with roasted peppers, vegan chipotle mayonnaise, avocado, kale chips & toasted almonds. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Duke's Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with Beeler's bacon, smoked cheddar, and Duke's chipotle mayo. Served with Tribe Country lettuce and tomato on a toasted pretzel bun.
Chipotle Mayonnaise$0.25
Gluten-Free.
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
GF chicken tenders fried crispy. Gluten-Free.
Classic Burger$18.00
Your choice of burger patty topped with house-made special sauce, smoked cheddar cheese, Tribe Country lettuce, tomato, red onion, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Hot Chicken$17.00
All-Natural cayenne marinated chicken breast breaded and fried crispy. Served on a toasted brioche bun with Duke's dill pickles, Duke's mayonnaise, Tribe Country Farms butter lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Veggie Burger$15.00
Duke's hand-packed veggie burger with sweet potatoes, pinto beans, breadcrumbs, oatmeal, jalapeños, and golden raisins. Grilled and topped with vegan chipotle mayo, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted pretzel bun. Vegetarian. No longer vegan due to pretzel bun.
Cheese Curds$11.00
Cornbread battered cheese curds served with alehouse mustard aioli for dipping.
Fried Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Baby winter greens, strawberries, craisins, & candied pecans tossed in a house-made Sam Smith strawberry cider vinaigrette and topped with fried goat cheese balls.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 N Main St.

Crystal Lake IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Cottage Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taste of Benedict's

No reviews yet

Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More!
Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go!
Great Gifts for everyone!

Taste of Benedict's and More

No reviews yet

Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More!
Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go!
Great Gifts for everyone!

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

No reviews yet

To order:
https://www.toasttab.com/benedicts-la-strata
Call us when you get here we will bring your order out to your car. 815-459-6500

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston