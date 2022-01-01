100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150)- Duke's Cafe

Go
An environment that fuses good food and music.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

100 Witmer Rd Suite 150 • $$

Avg 4.6 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

APPLE WALNUT SALAD$8.00
ROMAINE BED WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CRAISINS, WALNUTS AND DICED SEASONAL APPLES
COBB SALAD$8.25
ROMAINE BED TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN, AVOCADO, BACON, HARD BOILED EGG, RED ONION, TOMATO & MIXED CHEESE
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$9.00
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS FRIED TO PERFECTION SERVED WITH FRIES
FRIES (one size)$2.50
GOLDEN FRENCH FRIES
SEASONED PITA CHIPS$3.00
HOMEMADE SEASONED PITA CHIPS SERVED OVEN HOT
HASHBROWN HASH$3.00
GRILLED HASHBROWN POTATOES WITH SAUTEED ONIONS AND PEPPERS
SPICY PITA CHIPS$3.00
HOMEMADE SEASONED SPICY PITA CHIPS SERVED OVEN HOT
CAPRESE WRAP$8.50
TORTILLA WRAP W/MOZARELLA, TOMATO, SPINACH, RED ONION & BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
DUKE'S BURRITO$7.50
BREAKFAST MEAT, SCRAMBLED EGGS, SAUTEED ONIONS, PEPPERS & MIXED CHEESE W/SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
VEGGIE WRAP W/HUMMUS$8.95
SPINACH WRAP LOADED WITH HUMMUS, SPINACH, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, RED ONIONS & PEPPERS W/BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
100 Witmer Rd Suite 150

Horsham PA

