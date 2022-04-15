Duke's Grocery

8 Course Passover Dinner

Grandma's Roast Chicken, Matzo Ball Soup, Cinnamon Braised Carrots, Haroset, Mashed Sweet Potato, Horseradish, Hard Boiled Egg, Seasonal Veggies, Parsley Sprigs.

Order through: 04/13/22 noon

for pickup on 04/15/22 2pm-6pm

Please select a time within this window. Anything selected outside this window will not be prepared and refunded. We are only offering pick-up at our Foggy Bottom location.

Dietary notes: this Passover meal is prepared using Kosher ingredients. It is a fleishik (meat-based) meal and there are no dairy nor leavened products used. All warm items are suitable for reheating; all cold items may be refrigerated. Haroset contains nuts and red wine.

