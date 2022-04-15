Go
Duke's Grocery

East London-inspired gastropub in Foggy Bottom serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122 • $$

Avg 4.4 (1292 reviews)

Popular Items

#3 Phở with Beef Brisket$12.00
Passover at Home$45.00
8 Course Passover Dinner
Grandma's Roast Chicken, Matzo Ball Soup, Cinnamon Braised Carrots, Haroset, Mashed Sweet Potato, Horseradish, Hard Boiled Egg, Seasonal Veggies, Parsley Sprigs.
Order through: 04/13/22 noon
for pickup on 04/15/22 2pm-6pm
Please select a time within this window. Anything selected outside this window will not be prepared and refunded. We are only offering pick-up at our Foggy Bottom location.
Dietary notes: this Passover meal is prepared using Kosher ingredients. It is a fleishik (meat-based) meal and there are no dairy nor leavened products used. All warm items are suitable for reheating; all cold items may be refrigerated. Haroset contains nuts and red wine.
Chicken Wings 1/2 DZ -$11.00
jumbo wings/ hackney hot sauce/celery/ ranch
#1 All in Joint$14.00
Beef Eye Round, Well Done Brisket & Chicken.
#2 Phở with Beef Eye Round$12.00
Hand Cut Fries -$6.00
house cut & fried russet potatoes
Proper Burger -$15.00
two creekstone farms angus patties/ gouda/ house pickles/charred red onion/ sweet chili sauce/ rockets/ aioli/ brioche
Corn "Elote Locos" -$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
Mum's Tuna Melt -$15.00
albacore tuna/red onion/ celery/ cucumber/ capers/ garlic aioli/ rocket/ swiss cheese/ sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
