Duke's Huntington Beach

Hurricanes Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

FOOD SO GREAT YOU'LL SCRAPE YOUR PLATE!

We know that is a very bold statement and after 29 years and counting, we know we can deliver.

We are the authority in California Pub cuisine and Hurricanes continues to honor the flavorful history and melting pot that is California.

Fun. Affordable. Fast. Great Food. Great Service. Great Friends.

Proudly Serving Locals & Tourists Alike Since 1992

Full Service Bar · Craft Cocktails · Craft Beer

*Consumer Advisory Consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illnesses. Alert your server if you have special dietary requirements.

