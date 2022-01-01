Go
Toast

Duke's Huntington Beach

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

317 pacific coast hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (11376 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish Tacos$19.00
Beer battered fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Fresh Fish Chowder$9.50
Creamy new england style
Kids Fish & Chips$13.00
Battered, fried crisp, tartar sauce
Baked " Duke's" Fresh Fish$31.00
Garlic, lemon & sweet basil glazed fresh fish, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
Hula Pie$13.00
Our signature dessert. Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream.
Black Bean Nachos$14.00
House fried tortilla chips, cheddar, pepper jack & queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos
Grilled Fish Tacos$19.00
Grilled fresh fish, flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, cabbage, guacamole, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tortilla chips
Crab Wontons$15.50
Crab meat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce
Sauteed Macnut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$35.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, herbed jasmine farro rice, seasonal vegetables
Fish & Chips$19.50
Kona brewing Co. fire rock pale ale battered, meyer lemon remoulade, bok choy macadamia nut slaw, fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

317 pacific coast hwy

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Surf City Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hurricanes Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

FOOD SO GREAT YOU'LL SCRAPE YOUR PLATE!
We know that is a very bold statement and after 29 years and counting, we know we can deliver.
We are the authority in California Pub cuisine and Hurricanes continues to honor the flavorful history and melting pot that is California.
Fun. Affordable. Fast. Great Food. Great Service. Great Friends.
Proudly Serving Locals & Tourists Alike Since 1992
Full Service Bar · Craft Cocktails · Craft Beer
*Consumer Advisory Consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illnesses. Alert your server if you have special dietary requirements.

25º

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston