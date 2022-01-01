Go
Toast

Duke's Maui

Come celebrate that missed birthday, anniversary or just enjoy an amazing Maui sunset.

130 kai malina parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab & Mac Nut Wontons$19.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, macadamia nuts, mustard plum sauce.
Long Board Lager$4.25
Kona Brewing Co., HI
Furikake Ahi Steak$39.00
Fire grilled sashimi grade ahi, chili oil, truffle unagi glaze, shiitake mushrooms, black bean bok choy, coconut bamboo rice, cucumber namasu
Sautéed Macadamia Nut Crusted Fresh Fish$37.00
Our signature dish!
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, jasmine farro rice
Filet Mignon$49.00
Dijon mustard & herb rubbed, maui onion jam, watercress sauce, creamed corn, mashed yukon gold potaotes
Duke's Eggs Benedict$18.00
House baked buttermilk biscuit, shaved duroc ham, poached lahaina eggs, hollandaise
Big Swell IPA$4.25
Maui Brewing Co., HI
Farm To Fork (gluten free)$27.00
A roasted Kula grown kabocha squash, filled with upcountry maui grown roasted carrots, golden beets, seasonal vegetables, tamari & sesame glaze (gluten free)
Rib & Chicken Plate$29.00
Compart Family Farms bbq pork ribs, all natural grilled huli huli chicken, macaroni salad, steamed rice, pickled cucumbers
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
See full menu

Location

130 kai malina parkway

lahaina HI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bad Ass Coffee Co. of Maui

No reviews yet

Hawaiian Coffee

Miss Arepa

No reviews yet

Venezuelan comfort food in West Maui featuring handmade arepas, flavorful pabellon plates, fresh juices, frozen drinks and more.
.
.
.
.
Everything on our menu is 100% gluten free and we offer several delicious plant based options!

Cruzin’ Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Honokowai, Cruzin' Cafe is the happening place where both the locals and tourist come for a refreshing drink or a quick bite utilizing the best fresh and local ingredients as possible. Boasting a 14' outdoor surfboard table on the lanai with comfortable seating to talk story, people watch or work on your laptop with our free wi-fi.

Maui Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Craft Beer Way of Life!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston