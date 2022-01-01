Go
Toast

Duke's Public House

Family Friendly Sports Bar. Burger, Beer and just about anything you may want!

506 A Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Cheese Burger$17.00
Fries$7.00
Kids Mac and Cheese$10.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$22.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Tangy Beet Salad$14.00
Kids Chicken Strips$10.00
Chase Burger$10.00
Bavarian Pretzel(2)$14.00
See full menu

Location

506 A Avenue

Lake Oswego OR

Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Next Level Burger

No reviews yet

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Breakside Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace

No reviews yet

OPEN for Gourmet2Go, Food2Go, Wine2Go, Coffee2Go "Around our table we become family, friends and community." Working together to bring Nicoletta's Table quality meals to you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston