Go
Toast

Dukes Upper Deck Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

122 W 8th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (323 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

122 W 8th Ave

Homestead PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dorothy 6 Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Eighth & Hays

No reviews yet

Wood fired Pizza and Wine Bar

Hilda's Soul Food Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pub in the Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston