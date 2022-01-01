Go
Duke's Waikiki

2335 Kalakaua Avenue Suite 116

Popular Items

Cajun Fish Tacos$23.00
Flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh tortilla chips
Fresh Fish & Chips$25.00
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, meyer lemon remoulade
Duke's Nachos$15.00
Black beans, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, colby-jack cheese
Kimo's Original Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Mango BBQ Bacon Burger$19.50
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket, hanger blend, applewood smoked duroc pork bacon, white cheddar, ranch dressing, grilled onions, brioche bun, fries
Duke's Cheeseburger$18.00
1/2 lb. angus, chuck, brisket and hanger blend, aged cheddar cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, maui island dressing, brioche bun, fries
Keiki Mac & Cheese$9.00
Freshly cooked pasta, housemade cheddar cheese sauce
Location

honolulu HI

Sunday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
