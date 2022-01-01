Duluth Diner
New York Style Diner, with a mediterranean flair ! Breakfast , Lunch Dinner.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Empanada House
This is a mix of fusion Empanadas, Latin European, American that has evolved to a different level, You will find Empanadas in many places but this is different. Everything is homemade and made from scratch. We don't use any conservant or fillers. Our place is our home and we are here to serve. Please come in and try us. We promise you will be happy you did it.
Sweet Octopus
Come on in and enjoy!
Falling Rabbit
Come in and enjoy!
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!