Duluth sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Duluth

Fresh to Order image

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
More about Fresh to Order
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf image

 

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE - PASTA SALAD$2.00
POTATO CHIPS$2.00
TRAY - ASST WRAP TRAY$9.75
More about My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
Sub of Subs image

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
U Boat
Our favorite is back, hickory hardwood smoked cajun style sausages, grilled with onions, mushrooms, and green peppers smothered with provolone cheese and BBQ sauce topped with or without sauerkraut your choice.
Torpex (Spicy Buffalo Styled)$7.80
House-made hot buffalo sauced chicken, grilled onions, and melted provolone cheese smothered in our famous tropes sauce. Just can't get this anywhere else.
8 Jumbo Wings$9.99
Air chilled "Never frozen" all natural chicken wings. Always fresh and packed with flavor. A must try!
More about Sub of Subs

