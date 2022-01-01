Duluth dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Duluth

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies

2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 The Veggie$6.49
Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V
#10 Original Italian$8.49
OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Garlic Dill Pickle Aioli
More about Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies
Restaurant banner

 

Tiger Sugar- Duluth

2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLK SGR MILK$5.25
Vanilla Blk TEA$4.00
MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE$5.50
More about Tiger Sugar- Duluth
Greatea image

 

Greatea

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Milk Tea
Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste
Traditional Milk Tea
Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea
Taro Milk Tea
made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber
More about Greatea

