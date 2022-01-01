Duluth pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Duluth

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Slice$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
12" Medium Cheese$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies

2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 The Veggie$6.49
Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V
#10 Original Italian$8.49
OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V
#35 The Knuckie!$8.99
Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Garlic Dill Pickle Aioli
More about Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies
2 NYers Pizza image

PIZZA

2 NYers Pizza

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" MARGHERITA PIZZA$21.99
Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil
LARGE GREEK SALAD$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett
LARGE CAESAR SALAD$7.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons Served With A Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about 2 NYers Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Duluth

Bulgogi

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Pad Thai

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Cookies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

No reviews yet

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston