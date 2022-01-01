Duluth pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Duluth
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Cheese Slice
|$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
|12" Medium Cheese
|$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
More about Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Knuckies Pizza & Hoagies
2200 Duluth Hwy, Duluth
|Popular items
|#8 The Veggie
|$6.49
Provolone Smashed Avocado, Cucumber, Banana, Peppers, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Knuckies O&V
|#10 Original Italian
|$8.49
OVENGOLD® Ham, VOLPI® Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cherry Pepper Relish, Oregano, Knuckies O&V
|#35 The Knuckie!
|$8.99
Boar’s Head Signature® Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw & Garlic Dill Pickle Aioli
More about 2 NYers Pizza
PIZZA
2 NYers Pizza
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Popular items
|16" MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$21.99
Fresh And Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Crushed Tomatoes, And Fresh Basil
|LARGE GREEK SALAD
|$8.99
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers And A Greek Vinaigrett
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD
|$7.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons Served With A Creamy Caesar Dressing