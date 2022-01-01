Duluth salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Duluth

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Slice$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
12" Medium Cheese$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina image

 

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Camaron$4.00
Hand breaded shrimp, coleslaw and red onions.
Fresh Guacamole$9.00
Fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and citrus juices.
T. Mole$3.00
Grilled chicken in mole sauce topped with sesame seeds
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
Fresh to Order image

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
More about Fresh to Order
Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina image

 

Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina

9775-A Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings (8)$10.99
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese
Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss cheese & mayo
Gorgonzola Pecan Salad$9.99
Caramelized pecans, mesclun greens, dice tomatoes, & gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Abbott's Bar and Grill

