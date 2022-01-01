Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

Pure Taqueria - Duluth

3108 Main St, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos al Pastor (3)$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
Tacos al Pastor (2)$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos
More about Pure Taqueria - Duluth
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Al Pastor(3)$13.00
Thinly sliced , marinated pork shoulder, cooked on the spit . Three flour tortillas. Topped with pineapple, onions, cilantro and homemade taco salsa.
Include soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

French Fries

Cheese Fries

Turkey Melts

Thai Tea

Chicken Burgers

Garden Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Kimchi

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (565 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston