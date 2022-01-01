Al pastor tacos in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Pure Taqueria - Duluth
3108 Main St, Duluth
|Tacos al Pastor (3)
|$12.79
(GF) three marinated pork with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa
|Tacos al Pastor (2)
|$10.69
(GF) two marinated pork sauteed with pineapple, orange, cheese, diced onion, cilantro, guajillo salsa - two tacos
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Tacos Al Pastor(3)
|$13.00
Thinly sliced , marinated pork shoulder, cooked on the spit . Three flour tortillas. Topped with pineapple, onions, cilantro and homemade taco salsa.
Include soup or salad