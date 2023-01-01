Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancakes$9.50
Served with blueberry compote.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
Banner pic

 

Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400

1950 Satellite Boulevard Northwest, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes & Sausage$20.00
3 buttermilk pancakes, choice of bacon, pork sausage, chicken sausage, or beyond sausage, maple butter.
More about Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Key Lime Pies

Greek Salad

Banana Pudding

Thai Fried Rice

Rice Bowls

Eggplant Parm

Noodle Soup

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (86 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston