Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve boneless wings

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings (24)$26.99
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
Boneless Wings (12)$13.99
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth

2863 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10pc Signature Boneless Wings$9.00
Seasoned Boneless Wings Fried till Gonden Crispy Outside and Tossed in your choice of one of our Signature Sauces.
10pc Crispy Boneless Wings$13.00
Seasoned Boneless Breast Meat Hand Battered & Fried to perfect Gonden Crispy Outside. Served with one of Signature Sauces on the side.
More about Suroor Halal Restaurant - Junoon - Duluth

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Salad Bowl

Cobb Salad

Squid

Burritos

Salmon

Tortilla Soup

Thai Fried Rice

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston