Bulgogi in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve bulgogi
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Bulgogi bbq
|$3.70
Ground beef, onion, bell peppers, chopped hard boiled egg, olives, raisins and spices
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek
|D1. BULGOGI_BIBIMBAP
|$18.99
marinated ribeye, spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS
Empanada House
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth
|Bulgogi BBQ Empanda
|$3.70
Sub of Subs
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Bulgogi Philly.
Premium steak marinated in bulgogi BBQ sauce. Caramelized onions topped with two types of cheese garnished with sesame seeds.