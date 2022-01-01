Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve bulgogi

Sweet Octopus image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi bbq$3.70
Ground beef, onion, bell peppers, chopped hard boiled egg, olives, raisins and spices
More about Sweet Octopus
D1. BULGOGI_BIBIMBAP image

 

Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd., Johns Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
D1. BULGOGI_BIBIMBAP$18.99
marinated ribeye, spinach, zucchini, carrot, mushroom, bean sprouts, radish
More about Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
Empanada House image

SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS

Empanada House

3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth

Avg 4.9 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi BBQ Empanda$3.70
More about Empanada House
Bulgogi Philly image

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Philly.
Premium steak marinated in bulgogi BBQ sauce. Caramelized onions topped with two types of cheese garnished with sesame seeds.
More about Sub of Subs
Beef Bulgogi Over Rice image

 

Ari Korean Steakhouse

9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bulgogi Over Rice$14.00
BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE
More about Ari Korean Steakhouse

