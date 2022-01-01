Burritos in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve burritos
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|NY Burrito
|$14.00
Two six-inch burritos, filled with steak, topped with queso and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
|California Burrito
|$13.00
Ten-inch flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with salsa
|Burrito Michoacano
|$14.00
Ten-inch flour tortilla filled with carnitas, refried beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and salsa verde.
Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200
6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Gym Chicken Burrito
|$9.25
Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
|Beto's Burrito
|$9.25
Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
|Big Green Salsa Burrito
|$10.45
Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pick de gallo, and avocado cream salsa. Topped with green salsa, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.