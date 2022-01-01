Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Burrito$14.00
Two six-inch burritos, filled with steak, topped with queso and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
California Burrito$13.00
Ten-inch flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with salsa
Burrito Michoacano$14.00
Ten-inch flour tortilla filled with carnitas, refried beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and salsa verde.
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
Item pic

 

Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gym Chicken Burrito$9.25
Hearty Grain tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, grilled vegetables, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
Beto's Burrito$9.25
Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado cream salsa.
Big Green Salsa Burrito$10.45
Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pick de gallo, and avocado cream salsa. Topped with green salsa, melted Oaxaca cheese, and queso fresco.
More about Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Thai Fried Rice

Salad Bowl

Mozzarella Sticks

Flan

Salmon

Dumplings

Chicken Parmesan

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston