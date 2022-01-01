Cake in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve cake
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Garlic Jack Grit Cake
|$4.50
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Oreo Cake
|$9.75
|Black And White Cake
|$9.75
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
|CAKES
|$3.50
PIZZA
2 NYers Pizza
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$5.99
Delectable chocolate cake slice covered with a chocolate frosting.
Abbott's Bar and Grill
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.99
Greatea
10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek
|Coffee Cake Milk Tea
premium grounded coffee mixed with milk tea topped with whipped cream and mixed nuts