Cake in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
Item pic

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Jack Grit Cake$4.50
More about Fresh to Order
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Cake$9.75
Black And White Cake$9.75
More about Duluth Diner
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf image

 

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAKES$3.50
More about My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
2 NYers Pizza image

PIZZA

2 NYers Pizza

2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.99
Delectable chocolate cake slice covered with a chocolate frosting.
More about 2 NYers Pizza
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Molten Lava Cake$8.99
More about Abbott's Bar and Grill
Coffee Cake Milk Tea image

 

Greatea

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake Milk Tea
premium grounded coffee mixed with milk tea topped with whipped cream and mixed nuts
More about Greatea

