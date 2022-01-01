Calamari in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve calamari
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Fried Calamari
|$11.35
Delicately fried calamari served with our marinara sauce or our sriaracha aioli sauce.
More about SriThai - Duluth
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|FRIED CALAMARI
|$10.00
Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce
More about Sweet Octopus
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Fried Calamari
|$10.25
Crispy calamari served with Thai sweet chili sauce.