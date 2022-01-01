Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve calamari

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$11.35
Delicately fried calamari served with our marinara sauce or our sriaracha aioli sauce.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CALAMARI$10.00
Fried light and crispy served with Thai sweet and sauce
More about SriThai - Duluth
Sweet Octopus image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$10.25
Crispy calamari served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
More about Sweet Octopus
Item pic

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tender Crispy Calamari$5.90
Calamari Entree$16.90
Tender Calamari, Lemon Frites, Asian Slaw, Ginger-Apricot Vinaigrette
More about Fresh to Order

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Philly Cheesesteaks

Meatball Subs

Grits

Thai Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Veggie Quesadillas

Shrimp Basket

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston