Cashew chicken in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Sweet Octopus image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashew nut chicken$16.00
More about Sweet Octopus
Banner pic

 

Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd

11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cashew Chicken$17.00
Cashew Chicken (Lunch)$12.00
Sliced chicken stir fried with broccoli, bamboo slices, onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts in a brown sauce
More about Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd

