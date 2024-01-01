Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cashew chicken in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Cashew Chicken
Duluth restaurants that serve cashew chicken
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
No reviews yet
Cashew nut chicken
$16.00
More about Sweet Octopus
Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
11600 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
No reviews yet
Cashew Chicken
$17.00
Cashew Chicken (Lunch)
$12.00
Sliced chicken stir fried with broccoli, bamboo slices, onions, mushrooms, water chestnuts in a brown sauce
More about Pearl Lian Restaurant - 11600 Medlock Bridge Rd
