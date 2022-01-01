Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

 

Pure Taqueria - Duluth

3108 Main St, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Ceviches$13.79
(GF available) shrimp, fish & octopus ceviche
PURE's Ceviche$13.79
(GF available) fish cooked in lime, orange, tomato, red onion, celery, cilantro
More about Pure Taqueria - Duluth
Main pic

 

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CEVICHE DE SALMON$13.75
SMOKED SALMON ACCOMPANIED WITH FRESH AVOCADO, ONIONS, TOMATOES,CILANTRO, MANGO, JICAMA AND SERRANO PEPPERS
More about Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Plate Ceviche Mixto$16.95
Fish Lime Ceviche Tostada$7.75
Diced fish with pico de gallo, lime juice, and sliced tomatoes.
Full Plate Shrimp Ceviche$15.95
More about Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

