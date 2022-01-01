Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai tea in
Duluth
/
Duluth
/
Chai Tea
Duluth restaurants that serve chai tea
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
No reviews yet
Chai tea
$3.50
More about Sweet Octopus
SMOOTHIES • EMPANADAS
Sweet Octopus
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth
Avg 4.9
(79 reviews)
Chai Tea
$0.00
More about Sweet Octopus
Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth
Turkey Bacon
Beef Stew
Curry
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Wraps
Cheese Fries
Chocolate Cake
More near Duluth to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Suwanee
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Buford
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lilburn
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Tucker
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston