Chicken enchiladas in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200

6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
Four chicken enchiladas, served with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of rice and beans.
More about Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200
Frontera Mexican Kitchen - Duluth

6555 Sugarloaf Parkway Suit 101, DULUTH

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Red, green, mole, or mixed. Stuffed with pulled chicken. Choose from green tomatillo sauce, mild red sauce, spicy chocolate mole sauce, or your own mix. Topped with Mexican cream, fresco cheese and fresh onion. Served with rice and beans
More about Frontera Mexican Kitchen - Duluth

