Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Main pic

 

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
DINNER CHICKEN FAJITAS$14.00
Sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole
LUNCH CHICKEN FAJITAS$11.75
Sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole
More about Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$15.00
Chicken, onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Burro Fajita Chicken$13.00
10-inch tortilla filled with meat of your choice, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad.
Chicken & STK Fajita$21.00
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Duluth

Boneless Wings

Noodle Soup

Cobb Salad

Turkey Clubs

California Rolls

Spaghetti

Penne

Turkey Reuben

Map

More near Duluth to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston