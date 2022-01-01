Chicken fajitas in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth
|DINNER CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$14.00
Sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole
|LUNCH CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$11.75
Sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole
More about Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.00
Chicken, onion, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
|Burro Fajita Chicken
|$13.00
10-inch tortilla filled with meat of your choice, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and topped with cheese dip. Served with guacamole salad.
|Chicken & STK Fajita
|$21.00