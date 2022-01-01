Chicken parmesan in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
|Low Carb Sauteed Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.50
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
More about Duluth Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.95
|Boneless Breast Of Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.95
Fried chicken cutlet, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, served with spaghetti tomato sauce and bread.
Include soup or salad