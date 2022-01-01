Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Low Carb Sauteed Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.95
Boneless Breast Of Chicken Parmigiana$19.95
Fried chicken cutlet, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, served with spaghetti tomato sauce and bread.
Include soup or salad
More about Duluth Diner
Abbott's Bar and Grill image

 

Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread, pasta marinara & Caesar salad.
More about Abbott's Bar and Grill

