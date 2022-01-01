Chicken salad in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scoop Chicken Salad$5.95
Stuffed Tomato With Chicken Salad$11.95
Chicken Salad Platter$13.95
More about Duluth Diner
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf image

 

My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf

6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Egg Salad (s)$9.00
WEST COAST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$9.00
CHICKEN SALAD MELT (Cheddar)$8.25
More about My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast cooked with our special buffalo sauce on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
crispy chicken on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
More about Sub of Subs

