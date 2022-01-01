Chicken salad in Duluth
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$5.95
|Stuffed Tomato With Chicken Salad
|$11.95
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$13.95
My Friend's Place Deli- Sugarloaf
6601 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
|Chicken & Egg Salad (s)
|$9.00
|WEST COAST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$9.00
|CHICKEN SALAD MELT (Cheddar)
|$8.25
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Sub of Subs
2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
All natural, air chilled grilled chicken breast cooked with our special buffalo sauce on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
crispy chicken on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!