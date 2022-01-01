Chilaquiles in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth
|CHILAQUILES
|$11.75
A BED OF CRISPY CORN TORTILLAS COOKED WITH TOMATILLO OR RANCHERO SAUCE TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND SOURCREAM. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.